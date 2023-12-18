Rwanda: Sandra Ishimwe Departs 'City Maid' TV Series

17 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

In a recent announcement, Sandra Ishimwe, a prominent lead in the long-running 'City Maid' TV series, revealed that she will no longer be a part of the show. This decision comes as a result of reported disparities in understanding between the actress and Zacu TV, the film production company behind the series.

In a heartfelt statement, Ishimwe known in the series as 'Nadia' expressed that the 29th season of 'City Maid' marks the conclusion of her journey with the show. This unexpected development has left fans curious about the future direction of the show and the impact of Ishimwe's absence on its dynamic.

"Starting from the 29th season, Nadia, who was loved by many, will not appear again, for reasons of disagreements with the management of our entertainment," Ishimwe wrote.

However, she added that she will still be in the cinema, and that she has more in store. "In the new journey, I ask for your continuous support, and the support of your prayers is important for me to be able to do things in line with the development of the country," she added.

City Maid is a production of Zacu Entertainment which is also behind other movie series, such as 'Indoto' and 'Ejo Si Kera'. It brings together some of Rwanda's prominent actors and actresses, such as Mudenge, Vanessa Ariane Irakoze, Saranda, Theonele, Mama Nick and Steve, among others.

Other popular characters who have parted ways with the series are Nick, Nana, Nikuze, and Diane.

