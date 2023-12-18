Rwanda: Rwiyamirira Wins 2023 PMC Golf Open

David Rwiyamirira has dethroned Innocent Rutamu to the PMC Golf Open tournament which concluded on Saturday, December 16, at the Kigali Golf Resort and Villas.

The four-month golf competition saw Rwiyamirira defeating Emmanuel Byamungu in the final to clinch the ultimate title.

The 2023 PMC Golf Open which is among the best competitions in Rwanda started in August with 193 golfers including local and foreign participants. They went through the stages in a knockout format before Rwiyamirira won the title in the final.

Tournament champion Rwiyamirira received a trophy, an air ticket by Kenya Air for holidays in Nairobi.

Among previous winners of the PMC Golf tournament includes Kelly Doran in 2016, Kennedy Mirichu in 2017, Bheki Mthembu in 2018, Arthur Mugunga in 2019, James Muigai in 2021 and Innocent Rutamu in 2022.

There was no competition in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.