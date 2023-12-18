Rwanda: Prime Minister Meets Top Chinese Communist Party Official

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente received Mu Hong, the Vice Chairman of the Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on December 17.

Their discussions revolved around crucial areas of cooperation, evaluating the progress achieved thus far.

Clementine Mukeka, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the pivotal role of the CPPCC as a critical advisory body within the People's Republic of China and a central component of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"This marks a crucial moment in our relationship, exceeding boundaries," Mukeka said, adding, "The vice chairman engaged with various government officials and visited key projects between our nations."

Mukeka noted the projects they visited, including Masaka Hospital, where Chinese support facilitated expansion. The delegation witnessed first-hand, the results of bilateral cooperation, interacting with the Chinese medical team.

The delegation visited the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration sites in Huye which represents the transformations achieved through collaboration.

The delegation's programme also included a visit to a cement factory, a prefabricated construction facility in Southern Province, highlighting shared progress in diverse sectors.

Mukeka said the delegation engaged with Chinese business executives in Kigali.

"We are very thankful for this again; a crucial visit that will bring our corporation to new heights," she added.

Hong, on December 15, met with the Secretary General of RPF Inkotanyi, Wellars Gasamagera. Both leaders committed to broadening the existing framework of ties, particularly addressing concerns related to climate change effects and counterterrorism efforts.