Rwanda, Mozambique Security Forces Conduct Umuganda, Treat Hundreds of Patients in Cabo Delgado

After jointly conducting community work (Umuganda) with residents of the port city of Mocimboa da Praia, in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province, Rwandan and Mozambican Security Forces on Saturday, December 16, also carried out a medical outreach programme during which they treated hundreds of people with different ailments including Malaria which is endemic in the region.

More than 250 patients were treated on Saturday.

Ever since Rwandan security forces were deployed to Cabo Delgado, in July 2021, the joint forces were not only focused on fighting the Islamic State-linked terrorists, but worked hard to stabilize the region and restore state authority. They engaged in humanitarian activities such as providing emergency medical care to civilians, at their field hospital in Afungi, in Palma District, and other far off remote areas. The Rwanda Security Forces base camp in Afungi has a Level 2 hospital with all the elements of Level 1 and additional facilities such as an intensive care unit and specialist doctors for gynaecology and paediatric services.

In 2022, Rwandan security forces upped their stabilisation effort in Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, their initial areas of responsibility. After helping the Mozambican security forces to route out terrorists, part of their larger stabilisation effort was in offering much needed medical services to the population. On a regular basis, medical teams drove to very remote areas. The doctors and nurses were overwhelmed, but they kept going.

Their medical outreach programme continues, often conducted jointly with the host nation security forces.