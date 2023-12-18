Rwanda: Eritrea's Mulubrhan Named Best Cyclist of the Year

Tour du Rwanda 2023 champion Henok Mulubrhan has won the 12th African cyclist of the year award, beating his compatriot Biniam Girmay and Morocco's Achraf Ed Doghmy.

Mulubbrhan, 24, secured the prestigious trophy following his impressive performances at the Tour of Rwanda and the Tour of Qinghai Lake in China in 2023. He also claimed the title of African Champion.

These incredible achievements have paved the way for his promotion to the World Tour in 2024 after joining the Astana Qazakstan Team.

"I am really happy for the win. I've dreamt for a long time of becoming the best African rider, and after being in the top 5 for three years, I finally achieved it," Mulubrhan said.

"This year has been the best season of my career so far. I won the Tour of Rwanda and the Tour of Qinghai Lake, and I've been the African champion for two years. I have reached new heights and fulfilled my dreams."

This marks the eighth time in twelve editions that an Eritrean rider has claimed the coveted prize.

Mulubrhan received the highest number of votes from the jury, which was led by the legendary five-time Tour de France winner, Bernard Hinault.

The jury consisted of twenty-five members, including African riders, coaches, managers, event organizers, and cycling journalists from Africa and Europe.

The African Cyclist Trophy was established 11 years ago by the organizers of the Tropicale, who are always dedicated to promoting the development of African cycling.

The trophy recognizes the rider who has achieved outstanding performances throughout the season and has successfully raised the profile of African cycling on the global stage.

In 2018, Joseph Areruya became the first and the only Rwandan to ever win the trophy.

Top five (Ranking)

Henok Mulubrhan - Eritrea

Biniam Girmay - Eritrea

Achraf Ed Doghmy- Morroco

Yacine Hamza - Algeria

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier - Eritrea