Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Lose to Malawi but Can Still Qualify for Semis

Opener Hamza Khan's knock of 48 off 42 balls was not enough as Rwanda saw their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the ACA T20 Cup Finals League dealt a big blow after losing at the hands of Malawi by 52 runs on Saturday, December 16, at Willowmoore Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Defeat is a major blow for Lee Booth's men, who won the first game against defending champions Uganda on Monday, and now must beat winless Mozambique in the final Group A game on Sunday by a superior runs-margin.

Rwanda, with a game in hand, is third in the group with two points, behind leaders Uganda and second-placed Malawi, both on four points. A win for Rwanda on Sunday will take them level at the top, leaving the two top teams to be decided on Net Run Rate.

Against Malawi, captain Clinton Rubagumya won the toss and elected to bowl. Malawi opener Donnex Kasonkho set the tone for his team with 34 off 31 balls before he was bowled out and caught by Kevin Irakoze in the 13th over.

Soni Sohail, batting at number four, top-scored with 43 off 38 balls, while Aftab Lindawala (29 off 23) and Mike Chaombe (12 off 24, not out), propelled Malawi to a decent score of 141/7 (20.1 overs).

Martin Akayezu finished with 3 wickets from 4.1 overs, whereas Zappy Bimenyimana and Irakoze took 2 wickets each. Rwandan bowlers gave away 16 extras, which is so generous in T20 cricket.

Set a target of 142 to win, Khan laid a good foundation as he notched 48 runs including 6 fours, but he received little support from his teammates, who collapsed with ease, as they were removed for 89 runs, falling short by 52 (runs).

Malawi opening bowler Mozzain Au Baig ran through Rwanda's batting lineup, finishing with figures of 6 wickets from four overs for just 9 runs. Their six bowlers gave a way just one extra in 20 overs.

Having already beaten defending champions Uganda, Rwanda will be favored to overcome bottom of the table and winless Mozambique if they are to stand any chance to reach the last four, and they know they will need to win convincingly to boost their Net Run Rate.

Saturday

Malawi 141/7 (20 ov) vs Rwanda 89/9 (20 ov)

Malawi won by 52 runs