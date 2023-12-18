South Africa: 'Big Teddy Bear' Ndu Dies After Heart Failure

17 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Influencer Ndu, a 34-year-old man known for his warm personality and thick beard, tragically passed away from cardiac arrest in the early hours of Sunday morning at his home in Johannesburg.

His brother, Xolile Maphanga, shared the heartbreaking news with The Citizen.

Maphanga described the shock the family experienced when receiving the call from paramedics announcing Ndu's death.

He reflected on Ndu's love for life, his humour, and how his vibrant social media personality mirrored his real-life character.

Ndu's death has left his family, including Maphanga, in disbelief, especially since they had spoken recently and everything seemed fine.

The family has yet to decide on the date of the burial which will take place in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ndu's passing has deeply affected his friends and social media followers. Many have taken to various platforms to share their grief and share fond memories of him.

Media personality Nandi Madida paid tribute to Ndu, calling him a "solid human being" and a "big teddy bear."

She shared her condolences to Siyabonga Madida and Zakes Bantwini, who were close to him.

Twitter user Tyson recalled his last interaction with Ndu before moving abroad.

He shared how Ndu had selflessly helped him when his car broke down, emphasising Ndu's willingness to assist and their shared laughter.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.