Algeria: President Tebboune Commends Mechanical Industry's Progress

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, inaugurating the 31st Algerian Production Fair Thursday in Algiers, praised the progress made by the mechanical industry in Algeria, stressing the importance of giving priority to meeting local needs before going to export.

In military industry stands, President Tebboune listened to exhaustive presentations on the industry's production capacity, inspecting proudly a number of arms produced in Algeria and commending the development level of the military industry in Algeria.

In the pavilion of the ministry of National Defense, the president of the Republic said Algeria exceeded the rate of 40% of integration in mechanical industries.

In the Algeria Fiat stand, the president of the Republic welcomed Algerian-Italian partnership, stressing the importance the State gives to the mechanical industries and their contribution to the national industrial fabric.

"We are on the right track," he said in this regard, noting the "great trust in our Italian friends and partners."

The mechanical industries, according to the president of the Republic, "should pull Algeria up from an industrial perspective," ensuring that the Algerian industrial fabric was making progress through "many local operators who have taken the initiative" to invest in the field.

At the stand of the steel complex Tosyali, the president of the Republic listened to a presentation on the development of the production process at the complex, highlighting its place in the national industrial fabric.

The president stressed the importance the State gives to the sector, mainly after the start of operation of the Gara Djebilet mine.

"With the Gara Djebilet mine starting operation, you will be increasing production without importing," President Tebboune told the representative of the company, considering it as well integrated into the economy.

"You will reach five million tonnes, and maybe even more."

At the stand of Condor, President Tebboune welcomed Algerian experts' efforts to raise the rate of integration in the industry, as well as the "efforts of honest industrialists who have adapted to the new national policy and through which foreign currency is saved."

At the stand of the Algerian fertiliser company Fertial, the president of the Republic said the availability of fertilizers, which became the "most strategic product," was the biggest challenge in agricultural investment.

At the stand of the Petro Baraka Company, specialized in the production of lubricants, the president of the Republic praised the quality of national production, stressing the need to give priority to satisfying the national market before going to export.