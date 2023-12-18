Malawi, France Renew Diplomatic Ties

17 December 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi and France are renewing their diplomatic ties as France is being kicked out in military regime dominated West Africa.

France's minister for Development was in the country to sign a statement of intent for cooperation in areas of agriculture and food security.

France and Malawi had close ties until early 2000s when France decided to close its embassy in Lilongwe.

Speaking during a signing ceremony of the cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said the initiative is crucial in revamping Malawi's agricultural sector.

Tembo also emphasized that France is ready to assist Malawi in various areas, such as tourism, mining and education, as one way of deepening the warm and cordial relations between the two nations.

In her sentiments, France Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnership, Ms Chrysoula Zacharopoulous expressed optimism that the strong diplomatic relationship of the two countries will continue to flourish.

The French Minister who was on a tour to Francophonie African countries, including Mozambique, Malawi, and Zambia to bolster bilateral partnership and cooperation.

