Malawi: Cancer Centre to Be Operational in March, 2023

17 December 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwende

Contractors of the first ever Cancer Centre in Lilongwe said the cancer hospital will be operational in three months time.

Plem Construction site agent, Ajai Mohan said this on Friday when Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda paid a surprise visit to the construction site where she expressed satisfaction over the progress of the construction works for the Malawi National Cancer Centre (MNCC) in Lilongwe.

"Construction-wise, we are working day and night to ensure that we reach the set time frame," said Mohan.

Speaking after inspecting the construction works of the Cancer Centre, Chiponda commended the contractors for working with speed, saying this is what Malawi is expecting as many patients are waiting to get the needed treatment they have been looking for once construction works are done.

Construction of the Malawi National Cancer Centre is being funded by the Government of Malawi and partners to improve treatment options for cancer patients.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.