Malawi: Cancer Centre to Be Operational in March, 2023

Contractors of the first ever Cancer Centre in Lilongwe said the cancer hospital will be operational in three months time.

Plem Construction site agent, Ajai Mohan said this on Friday when Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda paid a surprise visit to the construction site where she expressed satisfaction over the progress of the construction works for the Malawi National Cancer Centre (MNCC) in Lilongwe.

"Construction-wise, we are working day and night to ensure that we reach the set time frame," said Mohan.

Speaking after inspecting the construction works of the Cancer Centre, Chiponda commended the contractors for working with speed, saying this is what Malawi is expecting as many patients are waiting to get the needed treatment they have been looking for once construction works are done.

Construction of the Malawi National Cancer Centre is being funded by the Government of Malawi and partners to improve treatment options for cancer patients.