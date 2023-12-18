Rwanda: I Cannot Arrest People for Making a Statement - Ruto to DR Congo

18 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President William Ruto of Kenya has spoken out on the dispute between his country and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) after his government declined to arrest some individuals who identify themselves as Congolese dissidents.

The individuals who include Corneille Nangaa, the former head of DR Congo's electoral body, announced on Friday in Nairobi that nine Congolese rebel groups, including the M23, had united to form "the Congo River Alliance (AFC)."

As a result of the development, the Congolese government demanded for the arrest of the people who issued the statement. Kenya refused to make the move, and due to this, Kinshasa recalled its Ambassador, John Nyakeru, from Nairobi.

Speaking about the situation on Sunday, Ruto said he rejected the arrest of the individuals because Kenya is a democracy where people cannot be arrested for issuing mere statements.

"Kenya is a democracy; we cannot arrest anybody who has issued a statement. We don't arrest people who have made a statement, we arrest criminals. If anybody has committed any crime, we will go out of our way to deal with them," he said.

"How many people issue statements in Kenya against me? Every day people are issuing statements, that is what a democracy is all about," he added.

Regarding DR Congo's recalling of its ambassador from Nairobi, Ruto said it is their right but Kenya cannot arrest the people who issued the statement.

