Kenya: 4 Dead, 9 Injured Following Road Accident Along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

Nairobi — Four people lost their lives Monday morning and nine others seriously injured following a traffic crash involving a Nakuru-bound Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and a 60-seater bus at Hill Tea Area along Eldoret- Nakuru Road.

Police said the 5 am incident happened when the driver of the PSV operated by Msamaria Shuttle Ltd lost control of the vehicle and collided with the oncoming bus.

The fatalities include the shuttle's driver and three other passengers who died on the spot.

The van was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the incident.

"The injured and are currently receiving treatment at Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital," National Police Service (NPS) said Monday.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the same facility.

The incident comes just two days after 10 people lost their lives Saturday evening when the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and rolled several times in Makueni.

Police said seven others were seriously injured following the incident which happened at the Kikima-Machakos road at around 6.30pm.

The injured were rushed to the Mbooni Sub-County hospital in critical condition, authorities added.

The NPS has appealed to motorists and all other road users to exercise extreme caution on the roads during the festive season.