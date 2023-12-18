Kenya: 4 Dead, 9 Injured Following Road Accident Along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

18 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Four people lost their lives Monday morning and nine others seriously injured following a traffic crash involving a Nakuru-bound Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and a 60-seater bus at Hill Tea Area along Eldoret- Nakuru Road.

Police said the 5 am incident happened when the driver of the PSV operated by Msamaria Shuttle Ltd lost control of the vehicle and collided with the oncoming bus.

The fatalities include the shuttle's driver and three other passengers who died on the spot.

The van was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the incident.

"The injured and are currently receiving treatment at Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital," National Police Service (NPS) said Monday.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the same facility.

The incident comes just two days after 10 people lost their lives Saturday evening when the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and rolled several times in Makueni.

Police said seven others were seriously injured following the incident which happened at the Kikima-Machakos road at around 6.30pm.

The injured were rushed to the Mbooni Sub-County hospital in critical condition, authorities added.

The NPS has appealed to motorists and all other road users to exercise extreme caution on the roads during the festive season.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.