Kenya: Govt Releases 2024 Form 1 Placement Results, 1.4 Million Students Admitted

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education has released the 2024 Form One placement results placing over 1.4 million students in secondary schools.

In a statement released on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu stated that a total of 1,400,329 students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) had secured the Form One placement.

This saw a total of 42,927 students placed in National Schools, 2,225 students in Special Needs Education, 274,746 in Extra County, 288,201 in County schools and 792,230 students in Sub-county schools.

"A total of 717,358 boys and 682,971 girls have acquired a chance to join Form one in the National schools, Special Needs Education, Extra County schools, County Schools and Sub-County Schools," Machogu said.

Kabianga High School selected by 186,357 672 students, Nanyuki High School with 158,741 480 students, Pangani Girls by 144,542 384 students, Kapsabet Boys, Alliance Girls, Maseno School, Nakuru High School, Butere Girls High School, Mang'u High School and Alliance High School made up the list of most selected schools.

The CS said the selection and placement exercise was strictly guided by the principles of merit, choice, equity, affirmative action, and availability of space.

He added that the choices made candidates played a significant role in the outcome.

"A few candidates could not be placed using the above criteria and were placed in schools of equivalent standing outside their counties. This number included those from counties with inadequate capacity," he said.

Downloadable placement letters

The CS said 2023 KCPE candidates can access their Form One admission results by visiting Ministry of Education website or through the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS).

Machogu urged Parents and guardians of the candidates to obtain placement letters directly from the Ministry's website rather than going via intermediaries to avoid extortion.

He said that the candidate must present the admission letter to the Head Teacher of the primary school where they sat their KCPE for authentication. It will further be verified by the Principal of the admitting school during the reporting day.

"Primary and Secondary Schools can access their selection lists from the NEMIS platform," he added.

He said that the County Education Board (CEB) does not have powers to approve school fees outside those stipulated by Ministry of Education.

"The Regional Directors of Education and County Education Directors must ensure that principals of secondary schools don't impose additional levies on parents beyond the limit the Ministry of Education has stipulated," Machogu said.

The CS noted that the Constitution obligates the government to provide free and compulsory education, saying additional levies by the schools would deny children from poor backgrounds access to education.

A total of 1,406,557 candidates sat for the 2023 KCPE with 8,525 attaining over 400 marks out of the possible 500.

A total of 352,782 candidates scored between 300 and 399 marks, making up 24.9 per cent of the year's cohort.