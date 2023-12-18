Kenya: Expect Electricity Bills to Drop, Energy CS Chirchir Assures

18 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Energy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Davis Chirchir expects electricity bills to drop as hydropower generation rises.

Higher than normal rainfall has recently boosted water levels at Kenya's hydropower plants, such as the Seven Folks dam, pushing up the generation of cheaper electricities from such sources.

Over the last few months, Kenyans have endured high electricity costs linked to high fuel prices, which are used to generate power.

For example, power generation from dams in the country dropped 23.28 percent to 2,569.18 gigawatt-hours in the year ended June compared to a similar period in 2022.

