Tunisia: Arab Road Cycling Championship (Team Time Trial) - Tunisia Take Silver

17 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's junior women's team won the silver medal in the team time trial competition at the Arab Road Cycling Championship held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from December 15 to 23.

The Tunisian team finished second in the 27km team time trial with a time of 45:54.85, behind Algeria (43:28.44) and ahead of the United Arab Emirates (48:25.68).

406 cyclists from 12 countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Libya, UAE, Qatar, Syria, Oman, Iraq and Bahrain are taking part in the Arab Road Cycling Championship.

Tunisia is represented by 11 cyclists.

