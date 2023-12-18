Africa: Foreign Minister Attends in Oran High-Level Seminar On Peace and Security in Africa

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, participated on Sunday in Oran (Algeria) as a keynote speaker in the panel on support for coordination between the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) and the group of African non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (A3), on his participation in the high-level seminar on the role of the PSC and the A3 group in strengthening Africa's voice in the Security Council.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nabil Ammar stressed that Tunisia, as a member of the PSC and a former member of the UN Security Council (2020 and 2021), has made the issue of strengthening peace and security in Africa one of its priorities and has worked to defend Africa's interests and find global solutions to African problems.

He added that the Group of African Non-Permanent Members of the Security Council (A3) has become an active partner in the Security Council.

The Minister presented a number of practical proposals to further promote coordination between the PSC and the Group of African Non-Permanent Members of the UN Security Council (A3).