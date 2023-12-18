Namibia: Omaheke Farmers Lose Cattle, Residents Face Starvation Due to Drought

Ovaua Kuaima

OKOMUNGONDO - Farmers in Okomungondo and surrounding villages in the Omaheke region have suffered significant losses, with more than 100 cattle succumbing to the severe drought between September and December.

Communal farmers in the region are grappling with the harsh effects of the erratic rainy season, witnessing a substantial number of deaths among their livestock due to the scarcity of grazing.

During a recent visit to the village situated in the Aminuis constituency, farmers expressed concern about the dire situation, saying the local population is facing starvation. The heavy reliance on cattle for various needs has exacerbated the crisis.

Farmers also reported receiving meagre drought relief assistance from the government, consisting of just one bag of maize meal, four tins of fish and a bottle of cooking oil, handed over to them at the beginning of this month.

Koonene Tjikundisa, a farmer in Otjozonguehe, said the only hope for the community lies in their pension and sporadic government subsidies. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the reliability of the subsidies, stating that they have only received assistance once since the beginning of the drought in April.

"The prices of our livestock are another significant problem. We are not getting favourable prices, and the weight of the livestock has drastically decreased. Despite these challenges, we have no choice but to take our livestock to market, as there are no alternative options. It's like discarding our livestock," he remarked.

Responding to enquiries, regional constituency councillor Peter Kazongominja acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers, and gave his assurance that efforts are being made to provide assistance.

"The government has declared drought as an emergency, and availed resources to help fight against drought in the country. There is nothing we can do but wait for the right offices to bring these resources to our farmers to help them," he stated.

Asked about the prospects of rain in the area, chief forecaster of the Namibia Meteorological Service Odillo Kgobetsi indicated that Omaheke is expected to receive light rain in the next two weeks.

- Nampa