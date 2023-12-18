Tanzania: Govt Commits to Improve Tia Programmes

DAR ES SALAAM: THE Ministry of Finance and Planning said it will accord full support to the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA) for it to improve academic performance in relation to the technological growth.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the docket, Mr Elijah Mwandumbya expressed the commitment over the weekend when he officiated at the institute's 21st graduation in Dar es Salaam Campus.

The TIA is among education institutions under the ministry which (the ministry) is proud of for offering better education to students, Mr Mwandumbya stated.

"This is why the Sixth-Phase government has continued to support construction of infrastructures at the institute," he said when represented Minister for the portfolio, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

This year's graduation saw a total of 7226 graduates at the Dar es Salaam campus being conferred with degrees, diplomas and ordinary certificates. Of the total number, 3,957 were females and 3,269 males.

"I urge you to work hard while embracing integrity and avoid negligence in order to serve the country at high levels. Also, you should avoid corrupt acts because they have effects to lives of individuals and the country economy," he told the graduates.

Furthermore, the Deputy Permanent Secretary encouraged the graduates to use their education by coming up with ideas which would lead to creating their own employments, assuring that the government has put in place an enabling environment.

Earlier, advocate Said Chiguma, chairman of the advisory board of the ministry, congratulated the graduates for completing their studies as well as the TIA for shifting from hired buildings to its own campuses countrywide.

Advocate Chiguma also challenged the graduates to use the education by identifying opportunities for improving their wellbeing, their families and the nation at large while embracing patriotism.

In his speech, TIA Chief Executive Officer Prof William Pallangyo, mentioned achievements made by the institute, including entering in agreements with various institutes within and outside the country which has enabled the institute to improve its academic programmes.