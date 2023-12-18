Tanzania: Govt Commits to Improve Tia Programmes

18 December 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DAR ES SALAAM: THE Ministry of Finance and Planning said it will accord full support to the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA) for it to improve academic performance in relation to the technological growth.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the docket, Mr Elijah Mwandumbya expressed the commitment over the weekend when he officiated at the institute's 21st graduation in Dar es Salaam Campus.

The TIA is among education institutions under the ministry which (the ministry) is proud of for offering better education to students, Mr Mwandumbya stated.

"This is why the Sixth-Phase government has continued to support construction of infrastructures at the institute," he said when represented Minister for the portfolio, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

This year's graduation saw a total of 7226 graduates at the Dar es Salaam campus being conferred with degrees, diplomas and ordinary certificates. Of the total number, 3,957 were females and 3,269 males.

"I urge you to work hard while embracing integrity and avoid negligence in order to serve the country at high levels. Also, you should avoid corrupt acts because they have effects to lives of individuals and the country economy," he told the graduates.

Furthermore, the Deputy Permanent Secretary encouraged the graduates to use their education by coming up with ideas which would lead to creating their own employments, assuring that the government has put in place an enabling environment.

Earlier, advocate Said Chiguma, chairman of the advisory board of the ministry, congratulated the graduates for completing their studies as well as the TIA for shifting from hired buildings to its own campuses countrywide.

Advocate Chiguma also challenged the graduates to use the education by identifying opportunities for improving their wellbeing, their families and the nation at large while embracing patriotism.

In his speech, TIA Chief Executive Officer Prof William Pallangyo, mentioned achievements made by the institute, including entering in agreements with various institutes within and outside the country which has enabled the institute to improve its academic programmes.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.