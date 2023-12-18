Tanzania Mourns Kuwait's Emir

TANZANIA: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday joined other world leaders in mourning Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who died on Saturday.

Through her X account (formerly Twitter), the Head of State sent her condolences on behalf of Tanzanians as she expressed her profound sadness over the sad news.

"It is with deep sadness that we have received the news of the passing away of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait. On behalf of all Tanzanians, I send my sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the government and the people of Kuwait," she wrote.

According to reports, Sheikh Nawaf passed away at the age of 86.

On Saturday, the Minister of his Emiri court, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Sabah, announced the death of the Kuwaiti leader in a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we--the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly people of the world--mourn the Late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today," he noted.

Authorities gave no cause of death but announced the start of a 40-day official mourning period and a three-day closure of government departments.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to a hospital for an unspecified illness.

In the time since, Kuwait had been waiting for news about his health. State-run news previously reported that he travelled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March 2021.

Kuwaiti crown prince and his half-brother, Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 83, were subsequently named new emirs, a statement from Issa Al-Kandari, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in September 2020 after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in the United States at the age of 91.

Sheikh Nawaf held high office for decades before he took power. Named heir apparent in 2006, he was serving as defence minister when Iraqi troops invaded the oil-rich emirate in 1990. He also worked as an interior minister in the face of challenges from armed groups.

Popular within the ruling Al-Sabah family, he had a reputation for modesty and largely maintained a low profile.

A lot of Arab and Islamic nations announced mourning days nationwide over the emir's death.

Kuwait, a nation home to about 4.2 million people which is slightly smaller than Dar es salaam which is estimated to have over 6 million people, has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.

Literally, Kuwait is a constitutional, hereditary emirate ruled by princes (Amirs) who have been drawn from the Al-Sabah family since the middle of the 18th century.