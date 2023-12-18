Tanzania: USAID Supports Sardine Production in Lake Zone

Mwanza — MWANZA: THE United States African Development Foundation (USADF) has donated 247,956 US dollars to support sardine production in Lake Zone.

The fund goes to Millennium Engineers Enterprises Limited where it will facilitate installation of solar drying facilities for sardines, packaging, and storage facilities.

The Mwanza-based firm will implement the project through its 2022-2024 'sardines fishing industry' project in the Kayenze ndogo area of Ilemela District and Kasarazi Island in Buchosa Council of Sengerema District.

The US Embassy-Tanzania's Political and Economic Councillor, Mr Jonathan Howard, handing over the fund over the weekend said that the programme will centre on the women-led project, solar power to help clean energy transition, and helps with sustainable nutrition.

"So, we see three very important elements coming together and we are very pleased to be supporting this project," Mr Howard said.

The Millennium Engineers Enterprises Managing Director, Ms Diana Mbogo, said the support has numerous benefits to project beneficiaries, mainly for the expansion of their sardine production activities.

She explained that the project aimed to transition the low-income sardine fishing industry in Lake Victoria from conventional methods of sardine drying towards more climate-friendly solar drying facilities to ensure sustainable fishing practices in the region.

The USADF grant may lead to an increase in sardine production due to the availability of more solar machines and accessories, hence, improving the fishers' income.

"We are going to have two more sardine drying facilities at each project site, meaning more labour opportunities offered," she said.

The USADF is an independent US government agency established by Congress in 1980 to invest directly in African grassroots enterprises and social entrepreneurs.