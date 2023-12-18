Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Eye On CAF Ties

TANZANIA: AFTER posting good performances and results in the Premier League, Simba and Young Africans are back in the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) assignments.

Simba outclassed Kagera Sugar 3-0 to pocket vital maximum points from home turf and likewise, Yanga punished Mtibwa Sugar 4-1 to keep ascending on the league log.

Now, the duo have made a swift turn of focus as they direct their arsenals on Wydad Casablanca and Madeama SC ahead of their fourth fixtures of the Champions League group stage.

Both sides face decisive home matches aiming to get nothing less than a triumph to boost their prospects of progressing beyond the group stage of the contest.

For the Reds who welcome Wydad Casablanca at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow, they are aware that the only remedy to rekindle their hopes of moving further is to outclass the Moroccan giants.

Simba coach Abdelhak Benchikha has on several occasions branded the match as a finale insisting that any drop of essential points would be suicidal for his side.

"It is the finale, we must win the game because if we do not win, we will remain with two points which cannot take us anywhere. We need to win the match," Benchikha said.

He then seized the platform to encourage many Simba fans to descend to the venue in big numbers and rally behind their team as they try to suffocate the visitors.

In group B, ASEC Mimosas lead with 7 points seconded by Jwaneng Galaxy with 4 points while the third slot is occupied by Wydad Casablanca courtesy of 3 points and Simba stay at the base with 2 points in the bag.

Already, the Msimbazi street giants declared that they intend to play in the semi-finals of this year's Champions League.

On the other hand, Yanga also face a do-or-die fixture versus Madeama SC as they interface at Benjamin Mkapa Arena on Wednesday.

With 2 points from three assignments, Miguel Gamondi's men also regard the match as a turning point to resurface their hopes of making it further in the competition.

"We have a very important match on Wednesday which will define our destiny in the competition, the most important thing is three points, we have to prepare well to earn the victory," Gamondi said in his recent interview.

However, group D is still wide open as Al Ahly sit at the summit with 5 points in the bag while CR Belouizdad are in second place with 4 points so Madeama who accommodated the third place while Yanga stay rooted at the bottom of the table.