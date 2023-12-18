Tunisia: Three Killed After Collapse of Kairouan Walls, a UNESCO Heritage Site

18 December 2023
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The collapse of a roughly 30 metre section of the wall near Tunisia's Gate of the Floggers around the Old City of Kairouan has resulted in the deaths of three stonemasons, BBC Africa reports. The trio were carrying out repairs at the UNESCO World Heritage site, according to authorities. The accident also left two others injured, an investigation has revealed. Heavy rains have been cited as a potential cause, according to Civil Protection Department spokesperson Moez Tria who spoke to AFP.

Kairouan was founded in 670 AD and is a major tourist attraction. The ancient holy city was the capital of the Muslim world for nearly four centuries and was listed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1988. It is the site of the Three Doors, the oldest known mosque with a sculpted facade.

