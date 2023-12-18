Tanzania: Samia Vows to Uphold Inclusive Society

ZANZIBAR: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured that her government and that of Zanzibar have been taking different measures to protect the rights of People with Disabilities (PWDs) along with promoting an inclusive society in the country.

"Policies and laws including ratification of regional and international conventions and economic, social and political planning consider PWDs," President Samia said in a speech read on her behalf by Zanzibar's 2nd Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla at the 15th anniversary of the Zanzibar Women with Disabilities Association (JUWAUZA).

Mr Abdulla said President Samia wished to join them in the important event to celebrate 15 years of good work in promoting the rights of women with disabilities, but she could not make it due to a busy schedule.

"Being one of her assistants, I am representing her," Mr Abdulla informed the enthusiastic gathering.

President told the gathering how both governments have been allocating budgets for different programmes as well as support from development partners to ensure women with disabilities and other PWDs are not left behind in accessing employment opportunities, sports, and entrepreneurship.

"For example, the Zanzibar government is completing the construction of two schools (at Pujini in Pemba and Jendele in Unguja), special centres for children with disabilities, and also after passing the disability Act No. 8/2022, we have been advocating against stigma and discrimination based on deeply rooted negative perceptions about disability," said Mr Abdulla.

Mr Hamza Hassan Juma- State Minister in the Office of the Second Vice President (Policy, Coordination, and House of the Representatives) said that Dr Samia loves PWDs as she has been supporting them through various activities.

Deputy Minister for Social Welfare, Elders, Gender and Children, Ms Anna Paul, commended the JUWAUZA for its efforts to empower girls with disabilities who have been doing well in various fields including entrepreneurship, proving that 'disability is not inability.'

JUWAUZA partners include Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), USAID, and the UN.

Mr Onesmo Olengurumwa, Executive Director of the THRDC commended the JUWAUZA particularly for working cooperating with the coalition in surveying the situation and the needs of people with disabilities who advocate for human rights.

Mr Suleiman Baitani- from JUWAUZA presented the strategic work plan for 2024/2028, highlighting the association's plans including training and economic empowerment of its members.