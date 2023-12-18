Ethiopia: 4th Round Trilateral Negotiation On GERD Begins in Addis Ababa

18 December 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The 4th round of trilateral negotiation on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) among Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan has started today in Addis Ababa.

The recent negotiations are being conducted following the joint statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, and President Abdel Fatah el Sisi of Egypt, on 13 July 2023, to initiate expedited negotiation to finalize the guidelines and rules on the first filling and annual operation of the GERD.

The ministerial meeting will build on the discussions of the previous sessions and technical group meeting of yesterday and continue efforts to achieve convergence.

Ethiopia is guided by the 2015 Declaration of Principles (DoP) on the GERD Project, the chief negotiator noted, adding in particular, Ethiopia will continue to advocate for consensual outcomes based on the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization of the waters of the Nile, chief negotiator, Ambassador Seleshi Bekele wrote on his Facebook page.

