Ethiopia: Ethio-Russian Manufacturing Partnership Beacon of Success, Says Minister of Industry

18 December 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethio-Russia partnership in manufacturing is a beacon of collaborative success, Minister of Industry, Melaku Alebel said.

Russian business delegation led by Russia's Head of Federal Agency on Mineral Resources, Eugeny Petrov is here in Ethiopia to explore investment opportunities.

The delegation held bilateral meeting with Minister of Industry, Melaku Alebel today.

During the occasion, the minister highlighted synergies and future possibilities that lie in the collaboration between the two countries in trade and investment, manufacturing sector in particular.

This partnership marks a significant journey of collaboration, promising to shape the future of the two nations, he elaborated.

"Our journey, rooted in mutual respect and shared interests, is more than just an intersection of two nations--it's a testament to the power of unity in achieving common goals," the minister added.

Ethiopia has made strides in sustainable development, the minister said, adding the country is committed to a strategy that emphasizes inclusive and sustainable industrial development, critical to achieving national prosperity.

Moreover, Melaku added that Russia's technological prowess complements Ethiopia's dynamic economy, creating a synergy that is beneficial for both.

"Our relationship, extending beyond trade, is anchored in investment and cultural exchange, fostering a comprehensive partnership. In manufacturing sector, Ethiopia and Russia are leveraging their strengths for mutual benefit," he stated.

The minister also said Russia's role as a critical trading partner brings technology and expertise to Ethiopia, while Ethiopia offers access to one of Africa's fastest-growing markets.

Investment stands at the heart of our economic ties, with Russian interest in Ethiopia's manufacturing sector fostering industrial growth, technology transfer, and knowledge sharing, he noted.

Therefore, "the Ethio-Russia partnership in manufacturing is a beacon of collaborative success and will further this fruitful relationship," Melaku reiterated.

The delegation was also briefed on investment opportunities in Ethiopia, particularly in manufacturing sector.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.