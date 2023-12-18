South Africa: N West Premier Condemns Fatal Shooting of Nine People in Rustenburg

North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape has condemned the fatal shooting of nine people on Saturday at Popo Molefe informal settlement, near Rustenburg, in the North West.

According to police, a group of individuals were sitting at the house of one of the injured people when a group of assailants opened fire on them.

Eight people died instantly, while the ninth victim was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the attack left eight people injured.

"We are extremely shocked and outraged at the mass killing of nine people at Popo Molefe informal settlement. We condemn the shooting of these people and send our condolences to the families, relatives and friends of victims of this hideous crime. I would also like to take this opportunity to wish those injured a speedy recovery," said Maape.

Maape has since applauded the police for moving with speed in assembling a team of experienced and skilled officers to investigate the matter.

"I have all the confidence that the SAPS, under the stewardship of General Sello Kwena, will do everything in their power to follow all leads in investigating this matter. The perpetrators of these repugnant acts must be brought to book," the Premier said.

Kwena has assured that justice will be served.

"The Provincial Commissioner strongly condemned this horrific and pointless incident and indicated that the police will work around the clock to ensure that justice is served. He also urged the community to remain calm and allow the police to do the investigations," said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.