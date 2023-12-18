Africa: Hey Neighbour Wants to Be The African Coachella

Pretoria — Over 60 thousand people witnessed the first-ever, 3-day Hey Neighbour music festival held in Pretoria, South Africa. U.S. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, Grammy-winning artists H.E.R and Zakes Bantwini, Grammy nominee Khalid, South African Amapiano artists Musa Keys and Tyla famous for her Water song, Sho Majozi and many other artists performed at the Heineken-sponsored event - part of the brewer's 150-year celebration.

Hey Neighbour intends to be at the same magnitude as the likes of iconic international festivals like Coachella, according to Theo Zulu, brand manager at Heineken, who said the event was a collaborative effort from three companies - Khoi Kreative, Glen21, and Lucky No.8 Concepts.

"We chose to partner with the organizers because their core values, and the strategy of the festival, very much align with what we are trying to do as the Heineken brand ... is all about connecting people, breaking barriers, breaking social stereotypes and connecting people beyond anything that may exist that may bar people from connecting," Zulu said.

The event brought over 50 vendors, multiple food stalls, bars, and social activities, which Zulu described as incredible as it helped employ youth. And before the event, Heineken ran competitions in several African countries to bring winners to South Africa to experience the festival.

Valdemiro Jose, a young influencer from Mozambique, said he was excited to be part of Hey Neighbour and get to know other cultures.

"I look at this as a way to exchange experiences and get to know other cultures. It is important that our cultural identity is clear to show the world who we are and how we position ourselves. That's why I made a point of wearing my country's flag. For other young Mozambicans it is important to create and share content that adds value to our society and Africa in general," Jose said.

Reflecting on some of his favourite moments at the festival, he said the festival's diversity caught his attention.

"Witnessing everyone come together to toast and commemorate Heineken's 150th anniversary was incredible. Seeing individuals from all corners of the continent gather at a festival sponsored by a beer brand was impressive. It truly marked a significant milestone worth celebrating!" he said.

Some of the artists Jose would like to see at the next Hey Neighbour festival are Burna Boy and Diamond.