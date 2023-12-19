Zimbabwe: Aircraft Tyre Burst Disrupts Flights At Rgm Airport

19 December 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Farai Dauramanzi

Flights were temporarily disrupted yesterday afternoon at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare after a RwandAir plane with 65 passengers and eight crew en route to Cape Town experienced a tyre burst during the take-off run, preventing use of the runway from 12:45pm to 3:10pm.

Some airliners scheduled to land at the airport had to wait or divert to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo.

In a statement, Airports Company of Zimbabwe public relations and communications manager Mr Tonderai Mangombe said there were no injuries recorded as a result of the tyre burst.

"RwandAir flight WB110 with 65 passengers and eight crew members en route to Cape Town experienced a tyre burst during take-off run at 12:45pm resulting in a temporary disruption of service on the runway. We are pleased to report that there were no injuries recorded as a result of this incident."

Mr Mangombe said safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members were of utmost importance to the company.

"We commend the swift response and professionalism of the RwandAir crew and the airport rescue and fire fighting services in ensuring the passengers' safety. The incident was resolved at 3:10pm, and we confirm that the runway was cleared and normal operations have now resumed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport," said Mr Mangombe.

The company thanked all involved parties, including the RwandAir and Air Zimbabwe teams, for their cooperation, which resulted in the situation being resolved quickly.

"ACZ would like to reaffirm to the public that the RG Mugabe International Airport has a state-of-the-art and newly rehabilitated runway that meets all international safety standards and requirements.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers and airlines due to the temporary disruption of service. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this period of disrupted service."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.