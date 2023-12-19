Africa: AU Takes Measures to Empower Women

African Union member states have agreed to take appropriate social and political measures to address women's poverty by adopting gender responsive budgeting and principles, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking at the African Union CSW68 pre-consultative feedback meeting, Minister Mutsvangwa said member states were alive to women's needs.

African countries were working towards the continued strengthening of capabilities of women and girls.

"Taking into consideration the African context related to financing for development, gender equality and women's rights, we agreed to set our priorities in the following areas: Take the appropriate social and political measures to address women's poverty by adopting gender responsive budgeting tools and principles; increase investment in social infrastructure of health, education, social protection; strengthen women and girls' capabilities, to reduce and redistribute women's unpaid care and domestic work; prevent violence against women, amongst others; contribute to reforming the financial architecture and financial processes to be gender sensitive; and invest in women rights institutions and organisations through strengthening and opening spaces for women and girls living in poverty to enable women organising and demanding accountability from State and non-governmental institutions operating within the jurisdiction of the respective states," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the establishment of sustainable and inclusive infrastructure was a vital cog in women's empowerment.

"Building sustainable and inclusive infrastructure and ensuring access to food and nutrition and health services, especially in situation of livelihood loss resulting from conflict, climate disaster and humanitarian crisis," she said.

"As you have heard these outcomes that came from AU will contribute to shaping our preparations for our participation at CSW68 in New York in March next year."

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was taking strides towards the continued empowerment of women. Zimbabwe had already commenced preparations for its participation at CSW68 to be held in New York.

"They also inform the development of new initiatives, resolutions and strategies that will accelerate progress on gender equality and women empowerment in our country," she said.

"I am happy that as a country we have already initiated our preparations for our participation at CSW68. As the Zimbabwe delegation, we are expected to work together for our side events to be a success."

"I hope this relationship that we have built will not end after CSW68, but will continue as we endeavour to empower our women and girls in our country.

"We need to collectively work together as Government, Parliament and civil society organisations and the private sector towards the realisation of empowerment and transformation of lives of our women and girls."