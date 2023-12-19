Zimbabwe: Christmas Prep in Full Swing

Christmas fever has gripped the nation with shopping for the holidays off to a brisk start in Harare, retailers and Christmas shoppers we talked to have confirmed.

In Harare yesterday shops were noticeably busier than usual with eager shoppers stocking up for the holidays, what for many will be a five-day weekend with National Unity Day on Friday and Christmas and Boxing Day on the following Monday and Tuesday.

The busy business activity, said traders and consumers, has been driven by the policies of the Second Republic and Government is not getting deserved credit.

In separate interviews, business owners were crossing their fingers that the welcome rains would not disrupt shoppers.

"It has been a pleasant surprise. We are busy and it has been brisk business way before the festive holidays have actually started," said Miss Kaylin Mangwinyana who trades at a mall located on corner First Street Mall and Jason Moyo Avenue.

"We have recorded brisk business and we hope it will continue like this. We are ready to service our clients fairly and we will not increase prices because it's the festive season.

"I think the policies by the Government have been extremely good, because people now have enough to spend on things regarded as luxury.

"As you can see I specialise mainly in cosmetic products and people are buying, it's a sign the economy is performing well because people have enough to spend," said Miss Mangwinyana.

Those selling groceries were the most busy especially in the downtown area, where it was characterised by heavy traffic congestion.

Traders were happy with the amount of business coming their way while consumers also expressed satisfaction that prices have not been extortionist.

The intense competition that has built up with many more smaller businesses opening, plus the ready availability of goods without artificial shortages, means that any retailer who does cheat will be frozen out.

"This year's Christmas shopping has started on a very big note and we hope it will continue like this, it has been busy and people are buying groceries," said Mr Trust Moyo, a grocery retailer.

"We knew it will be busy and we have adequately stocked to ensure our customers will be happy and get all their needs at an affordable price.

"The other important aspect is that locally produced products have increased on our shelves and they are on demand," said Mr Moyo.

"I am going to my rural home in Guruve, on Thursday, for the Christmas celebrations and I came to do shopping today before it gets busier," said Mrs Patricia Gurajena.

"It's already busy, but the most pleasing thing is that prices have not increased and it's fair just as it was a few weeks back. Most people have disposable income and that's good."

The recent midterm review on the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) also noted the increase in domestically produced products on the local market.

This increase has had a huge effect in ensuring that prices remain affordable, industry players have noted.

"During the first half of NDS 1, the manufacturing sector has been recording gains in capacity use as evidenced by increased availability of domestically produced goods in supermarket shelves, accounting for about 80 percent," reads part of the NDS 1 review.

"Capacity use increased from 36,4 percent registered in 2020 to 66 percent in 2022."

More stability in prices also follows meetings held by Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni with businesses to ensure price stability during the festive season.

Minister Nyoni last week met relevant business organisations to discuss prices and the market supply of basic commodities this festive season.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, the National Bakers Association, the Oil Expressors Association of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Retailers Association, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, the Zimbabwe Sugar Sales and the Zimbabwe Sugar Association.

Prior to the meeting, Minister Nyoni said her Ministry had observed an emerging trend of increasing prices during the festive season in past years.

"As we all know, traditionally the holiday season is a period with hyper activities where businesses the world over stock up with various goods in anticipation of increased spending as consumers buy gifts for their loved ones," she told The Herald last week.

"As a Ministry, we observed an emerging trend of increases in the prices of basic commodities during this week, wherein laundry soap has gone up 16 percent, cooking oil by 13 percent, bread by 12 percent and mealie-meal by nine percent.

"It was pleasing to note that the price of sugar has remained constant. As the ministry responsible for commerce and industry, we have the onus to get to the bottom of this and nip any negative developments in the bud.

"We have witnessed and enjoyed price stability for a very long time now, ever since Treasury and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe instituted a tight monetary control regime and this must be maintained to promote consumer welfare.

"By the same token, we also witnessed and enjoyed a normal supply of basic commodities on the market, with no shortages and crises, as previously happened in the yesteryears."