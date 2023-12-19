Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With UN Secretary-General

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the call touched on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

The President reviewed the intensified Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities, warning of the extreme danger of the continuation of the situation at the current pace and the ensuing humanitarian and security impact on the stability of the region.

The President stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities, especially with regard to the implementation of international legitimacy resolutions, most notably the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, appreciating the efforts of the Secretary-General in this regard.

Mr. Guterres praised the Egyptian efforts to stop the bloodshed and stressed his keenness to continue coordination with Egypt to get out of the current crisis and work to achieve stability in the region.