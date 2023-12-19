Egypt: World Arabic Language Day 2023

The Ministry of State for Immigration and Affairs of Egyptians Abroad organized a conference to commemorate World Arabic Language Day, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at Prince Taz Palace in Cairo, on the occasion of World Arabic Language Day 2023, which falls on December 18 of each year, in the presence of Dr. Hisham Azmy, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Culture, and Dr. Nuria Sanz, Regional Director of the UNESCO Office in Cairo, and Dr. Waleed Kanoush, Head of the Fine Arts Sector at the Ministry of Culture, and Dr. Gamal Mustafa, director of Prince Taz Palace, and a group of prominent writers, intellectuals, and public figures.

About World Arabic Language Day

On 18 December 2012, UNESCO celebrated the World Arabic Language Day for the first time. Since then, this annual date has been dedicated to highlighting Arabic's legacy and immense contribution to human civilization, and recognizing its valuable contribution to intercultural dialogue and its capacity to enrich cultural diversity and strengthen social cohesion.

On this World Arabic Language Day, UNESCO seeks to emphasize the rich heritage and cultural impact of the Arabic language, which has been a driving force behind numerous artistic expressions and poetic masterpieces throughout history.

The theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 will be "Arabic - the Language of Poetry and Arts", aiming to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the language's role in shaping the world of poetry and arts while promoting cultural exchange and dialogue among different nations.

This year's event coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of the Arabic language as one of the six UN official languages.

The activities of this Day are organized within the framework of the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Programme for the Arabic Language at UNESCO.

To pay tribute to the poetic and artistic brilliance of the Arabic language, UNESCO will bring together researchers, academics, youth, and heads of international institutions.

Ambassador Soha Gendy, Minister of State for Immigration and Egyptians Abroad Affairs, delivered a speech during the conference in which she expressed her sincere appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Immigration, the Ministry of Culture and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), saying: "Egypt is one of the founding countries of UNESCO, and we have a close relationship in our joint endeavours to preserve our cultural and natural heritage at the same time."

She added: "The Arabic language is one of the five most spoken languages in the world. It is the language spoken by more than 400 million people around the world. It is the official language of 22 member states of the League of Arab States. It is also one of the six languages of the United Nations, in addition to being the One of the languages of the African Union and one of the richest languages in the world, the number of its vocabulary without repetition has reached more than 12 million words. The Arabic language is a rich and inspiring language, and therefore its people focused on showing their creativity in the fields of culture, literature, and the arts. Among them was a group of Egyptian writers and creators such as Naguib Mahfouz, Tawfiq Al-Hakim, Taha Hussein, Abbas Al-Akkad, and Mustafa Sadiq Al-Rafi'i.

The Minister added that believing in the importance of the role of the Arabic language in shaping the conscience of future generations, and out of our desire to deepen loyalty and belonging among the children of Egyptians abroad, the Ministry of Immigration launched the presidential initiative "I Speak Arabic," under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Republic.

For her part, Dr. Nuria Sanz, Regional Director of the UNESCO Office in Cairo, emphasized the importance of paying attention to cultural diversity, social sciences, and other foundations from which cooperation can begin, noting UNESCO's keenness to preserve cultural heritage and the identity of peoples, and therefore we meet today to celebrate the occasion of International Arabic Language Day.

For his part, Dr. Hisham Azmi, President of the Supreme Council of Culture, said that today's celebration coincides with the 50th anniversary of UNESCO's adoption of the Arabic language as one of its official languages, pointing to its role in preserving the history of the Arabs and their creativity, and making it available to worlds full of diversity.

Azmi reviewed some of the efforts of the Ministry of Culture in supporting cultural activities and promoting Egyptian identity in various events, in cooperation between ministries and Egyptian state institutions.

Dr. Gamal Mustafa, Director of Prince Taz Palace, expressed his deep gratitude for choosing Prince Taz Palace to host the celebration event on the occasion of International Arabic Language Day, adding to the history of the palace, which dates back to the year 1352 AD, noting that Egypt is an open exhibition of heritage and culture.

Conference Programme

The program of the conference commemorating the International Day of the Arabic Language at Prince Taz Palace includes several activities, including holding a panel discussion entitled "The Arabic Language: Creativity of the Present and Prospects of the Future," opening an Arabic calligraphy exhibition, and organizing an Arabic calligraphy workshop for Egyptian children residing abroad.

The conference concludes its activities with a cultural artistic performance by the famous vocalist Mahmoud Yassin El-Tohamy.