Kenya Unveils Border Security Training Curriculum

Nairobi — Kenya has rolled-out a revamped Border Security and Control Training Program as part of the wider efforts to secure its points of entry.

Speaking Monday during the launch, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the initiative will play a critical role in realizing government's commitment to securing the country amid rising threats across the region including terrorism.

"The curriculum we are launching today encompasses several critical dimensions of border management. It delves into the intricacies of border security, examining key terms, national interests, and their correlations to our cherished national sovereignty," Omollo during the event held at the Kenya School of Government (KSG).

Omollo, who is also the Chairperson of the Border Control and Operations Coordination Committee (BCOCC), lauded the collaborative effort between the Border Management Secretariat and KSG in developing a curriculum designed to address the dynamic landscape of border security.

The program covers essential aspects, including border security, migration, border control, and trade facilitation.

The curriculum places a strong emphasis on life skills, recognizing communication, negotiation, decision-making, and stress management as essential components of personal development for frontline officers.

Omollo drew attention to the increasing threat of transnational organized crime, noting that the curriculum equips officers to combat illicit activities that compromise peace, security, and sustainable development.

"The Curriculum is not just an academic endeavor; it has been designed as a practical, hands-on approach to enhancing the capabilities of our front-line officers working day and night to ensure efficiency in our ports of entry and exit on land, air, and sea," he said.

Training Needs Assessment

The curriculum's development involved a comprehensive Training Needs Assessment conducted by the Kenya School of Government's Security Management Institute, sponsored by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The study included an extensive examination of border points in Lamu, Nadapal/Nakodok, and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The PS emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation in enhancing security and promoting economic and social cohesion.

"This initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring a safer and more secure Kenya, and it serves as a model for other nations facing similar border security challenges," he added.

PS Omollo expressed gratitude to the Border Management Secretariat, the Kenya School of Government, and the International Organization for Migration for their collaborative efforts in developing the curriculum.

He acknowledged their dedication and hard work, which culminated in a curriculum that will contribute to the safety, security, and prosperity of Kenya.

Present at the event was Director General KSG, Ludeki Chweya, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration, Sharon Dimanche, Secretary of the Border Management Secretariat, Kennedy Nyaiyo, and Director of the Security Management Institute, Humphrey Mokaya among others