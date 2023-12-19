Ethiopia Aims to Increase Exports to China

Addis Ababa, — State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, welcomed a delegation led by the Ethio-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee members in his office today.

In the course of their discussion, the state minister appreciated the long-standing relations between Ethiopia and China, which is reflected through their recent decision to scale up the relationships from a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation to an All-weather Strategic Partnership.

He indicated the importance of giving attention to the existing relations, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia is keen on increasing the export of its agricultural and manufacturing products to the Chinese market, he said.

For her part, Mrs. Xu Junjun, Chairperson of the Ethiopia-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee, praised the Ethio-Chinese relations.

She further said she came with a delegation which comprised 22 members from 10 Chinese companies, demonstrating intention to scale up the economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation is working to promote Ethiopian livestock and agricultural products to the Chinese market, she added.