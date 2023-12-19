Kenyans to Access DJ Mixes for Sh5 Daily

Nairobi — Kenyans can now access DJ mixes for Sh5 per day following a deal between Mdundo.com and Safaricom.

The service also aims to monetize music for artists.

"Collaborating with Safaricom to introduce our subscription plan is a partnership that re-enforces our commitment to enriching lives through music," says Martin Neilsen, Mdundo.com CEO.

"Together, we are unlocking amazing benefits for music and DJ Mixes enthusiasts," Neilsen added.

"Our collaboration with Safaricom not only enhances the user experience but also underscores our shared vision of making music an integral part of everyday life."

Mdundo's user growth stood at 29.2 million monthly active users in September 2023, up from 21.5 million in September 2022, representing a 36 percent growth.

"Our goal is to provide Kenyans freedom, choice and control over the content they consume, and we are delighted to embark on this journey with Mdundo.com," Safaricom Chief Consumer Business Officer Fawzia Ali said.

"This is a collaboration that shows our commitment to enhancing the digital music landscape and empowering our customers to enjoy their favorite music with ease and convenience," she added.