Kenya: Devolution Will Determine Kenya's Fortunes 'To a Decisive Extent' - Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reiterated the government's commitment to bolstering intergovernmental relations to strengthen devolution.

The President said his administration has effectively supported county governments to enhance their capacity to deliver services to the people.

He noted that the successful collaboration between the national and county governments will foster socio-economic transformation at the grassroots, advancing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"I believe that our country's fortunes, to a decisive extent, are dependent on how we manage the devolution of national power and resources," he said.

He made the remarks during the 10th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, 47 governors, Cabinet Secretaries and other officials.

The President noted that the timely disbursement of funds by the national government to counties is crucial in ensuring that the devolved governments can meet their constitutional mandate.

"For the first time since the advent of devolution, the National Treasury disbursed all allocations to county governments at the close of the financial year 2022/2023," he said.

He pointed out that the National Treasury extended the IFMIS deadline to allow county governments to utilise the funds.

The President said the government is actively improving intergovernmental consultation and cooperation as an effective mechanism for dispute resolution.

The Head of State reiterated his committement to transferring all the pending devolved functions in line with the Constitution.

The President said the two levels of government were working together to implement County Industrial and Aggregation Parks to enhance manufacturing, value addition and improve the quality of products.

"We are united in the vision that the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks shall propel local economic growth, ensuring value addition, market linkages and industrialisation," he said.

Sh250 million grants

President Ruto said the government will allocate a grant of Sh250 million to each of the remaining 29 counties for the implementation of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks in the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2023/24.

The two levels of government, the President said, will also extend to the construction of 500 markets across the country.

The President hailed the instrumental role played by devolved units in the rollout of the Subsidised Fertiliser Programme. He said counties ensured last-mile delivery.

He said the partnership between the Ministry of Health and county governments has made it possible to embark on the journey of implementing Universal Health Coverage.

The President commended counties for collaborating with the National Government in delivering affordable housing.

"Thanks to county governments, our goal of building 200,000 houses every year is firmly on course," he said.

He said the government will offer the necessary support to counties facing "catastrophic effects" of the ongoing El Nino rains.

Mr Gachagua said the two levels will continue working together to serve the interests of the people.

On her part, the Chair of the Council of Governors, who is also the Kirinyaga Governor, said the collaboration between the national and county governments will boost the country's economic stability and foster good governance.

"The dedication of the two levels of Government to working collaboratively reinforces the spirit of unity and shared responsibility in steering our great nation towards prosperity," she said. - Presidential Communication Service