Kenya: KNEC Hosts Examination Board Officials From 6 African Countries

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is hosting foreign examination boards from six African States to observe the processing of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

KNEC said the officials who are members of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) were in the country to benchmark.

While welcoming the officials on Monday, KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said Kenya is open to exchanging ideas and collaboration with other examinations boards across Africa in order to set common standards.

The officials included representatives from Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, South Sudan, Zambia and Eswatini.