Rwanda: Israel Mbonyi, Bwiza Win Best Artistes of Year in Isango Na Muzika Awards

Rwanda's music scene was ablaze with excitement on Sunday, December 17, as the Isango na Muzika Awards (IMA) 2023 took center stage at Park Inn by Radisson Hotel. Showcasing Rwanda's finest musical talents across 11 diverse categories, the event, organized by local radio station Isango Star, marked its fourth edition.

Among the night's big winners was Drama T from Burundi, triumphing in the inaugural 'Best Burundi Artist' category, spotlighting the rising stars from the neighboring country. Equally, Inyamibwa dancing troupe secured the 'Best Cultural Act' Award against their counterpart Inganzo Ngari and as well as solo artistes like Rumaga Junior and Ruti Joel.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the awards unveiled winners across various categories.

Renowned gospel singer Israel Mbonyi claimed the 'Best Male Artist' Award against Bruce Melodie, Dany Nanone, and Juno Kizigenza, while Bwiza emerged victorious in the 'Best Female Artist' category. The 'Ready' hitmaker beat Alyn Sano, Ariel Wayz and an emerging gospel duo 'Vestine & Dorcas'.

Yago took home the accolade for 'Best New Artist', showcasing promising new faces in Rwandan music. The 'Suwejo' singer beat Linda Montez, Malani Manzi and Shemi. Both were making their debut mark.

Expectedly, the single 'Fou de Toi' by Element featuring Bruce Melodie and Ross Kana secured the coveted 'Song of the Year' Award, electrifying fans with its rhythm and beats. The 10 million-views song bit 'Nasara' by Dany Nanone ft. Ariel Wayz, 'Eden' by Chiss Eazy, 'Igitangaza' by Juno Kizigenza ft. Bruce Melodie and Kenny Sol, and 'Suwejo' by Yago.

Producer Prince Kiiz's magic touch in music production earned him the title of 'Best Music Producer of the year,' against Element Eleeeh, Kozze, and Sanatana Sauce, who are all known for their magic contributions to the most hit songs.

Producer Kiiz is one of the promising young producers in Rwanda who is the brains behind three tracks on Juno Kizigenza's latest album Yaraje, 'My type', 'Confirm' by Danny Nanone, 'Funga Macho remix' by Bruce Melodie ft. Shaggy, other songs that indirectly had his touch.

On the competitive side of collaborations, Alyn Sano's 'Say Less' ft. Fik Fameica from Uganda and Sat-B from Burundi clinched the 'Best Collabo Song of the year. The song faced off 'Fou de Toi' by Element ft. Bruce Melodie and Ross Kana, 'One More Time' by Kenny Sol ft. Harmonize 'Nasara' by Danny Nanone ft. Ariel Wayz, and 'Lala' by Kirikou Akili ft. Chriss Eazy.

Meanwhile, Director Gad's magic behind the camera earned him the second 'Best Video Director' award for his exceptional work. He beat contenders like Chico Berry, Fayzo pro, and Meddy Salleh.

Singer Mbonyi claimed 'Best Gospel Artist' Award against Aline Gahongayire and gospel duo Vestine & Dorcas, all nominated for their third time, while Josh Ishimwe was nominated for the first time.

Best Album of the Year' category saw 'Essence' by Tom Close, securing the Award biting 'Life, Love and Light' by Nel Ngabo, 'Musomandera' by Ruti Joel, 'Rumuli' by Alyn Sano, and 'Yaraje' by Juno Kizigenza.

The ceremony also paid homage to legends of the music industry. The legendary Gakondo singers Mariya Yohana, Jean Marie Muyango, and gospel singer Aime Uwimana received the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their decades-long contributions and songs that have left an indelible mark on Rwanda's cultural and musical landscape.

In 2022, Bruce Melodie and Ariel Wayz won Best Male and Female Artist of the year respectively. Bwiza was awarded Best New Artist, Element won both Best Songwriter and Best Producer while the Song of the Year was 'Inana' by Chris Eazzy. This time is Israel Mbonyi and Bwiza and song of the year is Fou de toi

In an exclusive interview with Mariya Yohana, she recommends the youth to maximize their talents and not hold back.

"Pursue what you desire without giving up on your abilities. My journey was solely fueled by my passion and that's why I'm here. For morals and ethics, ponder deeply. Uphold our cultural values without losing sight of individuality. Imitating others is a misstep at a certain point," she added.

"To the youth", she continued, "I adore your dedication but prioritize love for your nation. Recognize right from wrong; eliminate evil as it harms individuals and the country alike."