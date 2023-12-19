Rwanda: EAC MPs Visit Kigali Genocide Memorial

A group of at least 150 Members of Parliament on Monday, December 18, visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial and paid tributes to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Visiting were MPs who were participating in the just-concluded 13th EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games which took place in Kigali and Bugesera District from December 8-18. The games were held under the theme "for a progressive, peaceful, and inclusive East African Community."

During the visit, the members of Parliament had a tour inside the memorial exhibition where they got to learn the history and causes of the Genocide against the Tutsi which cost over a million of lives in just 100 days. They also learned about the country's rebuilding process and the fight against genocide ideology.

The visit culminated with laying wreaths at the burial place, the final resting site for over 250,000 Genocide victims. They also observed a moment of silence to honour the victims.

The Kigali Genocide Memorial is the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi. It is an important place of remembrance and learning and receives visitors from all around the world.

Senator Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu , the Chairperson of the Anti-Genocide Parliamentary Forum, expressed commended the Inter-Parliamentary Games participants' initiative to arranged what he described as a meaningful visit to the memorial.

"This visit has a lot of symbolic significance. It fits in perfectly with this year's Games theme," Dusingizemungu said.

"Indeed, Me Speaker of mbers of Parliaments should pay a visit to the Genocide Memorial, which serves as a warning and a reminder that genocide can occur in any country if preventive measures are not established and strictly enforced, particularly at a time when intolerance and divisionism are prevalent in some parts of the East African region."

MP Joseph Ntakirutimana, the Speaker of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), reminded the members of parliament that the visit serves as a reminder to everyone that genocide can occur anywhere if the fight against it isn't strictly enforced.

"As you know, we have been here in Kigali for nine days or more, what we saw and learned at this Genocide Memorial against the Tutsi has exceeded our expectations, but it's also incredibly sad," he said.

We humbly and respectfully honour the Tutsis who were tragically killed. As members, let's do everything in our power to ensure this tragedy never happens again in Africa or anywhere else in the world."

With the participation of around 800 Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary staff from EAC countries, the Inter-Parliamentary Games aim to enhance collaboration, foster networking, and bond between the National Legislatures and EALA.

Additionally, the games serve as a platform to raise awareness among citizens of the EAC about the integration process through engaging in sporting activities.

The games featured eight sporting disciplines, namely football, netball, volleyball, tug of war, basketball, golf, athletics, and darts. Notably, provisions have been made for MPs with physical disabilities to actively engage in sports, ensuring inclusivity and equal participation for all.