Namibia: Shikongo Gets Sleek N$2,5m Mercedes Benz

The Namibian Police has splurged over N$2,5 million on a sleek Mercedes Benz for inspector general Joseph Shikongo.

His luxurious car is among 27 new vehicles the police have procured for N$11 million before the end of March, which marks the end of government's previous financial year.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed this on Thursday.

"Towards the end of the 2022/23 financial year, 27 vehicles in an amount of N$11 million were procured, including vehicles for border patrols, public law maintenance, traffic law enforcement, investigations and crime prevention and one vehicle, a 2023 4Matic Benz [GLS] 400 diesel, for the official use of the inspector general," she said.

Shikwambi said this is the first time in 10 years that an inspector general gets access to a Mercedes Benz.

Shikongo was involved in a head-on collision on the Ondangwa-Oshikango road last December.

"The last time the police bought a M/Benz (500) for the inspector general was in the 2012/13 financial year. This was used by the retired (Sebastian) Ndeitunga," Shikwambi said.

According to the M+Z Mercedes Benz Namibia catalogue, the Mercedes-Benz GLS400d 4Matic sells for N$2,5 million.

"This vehicle has the following extras: technology package, AMG line, 22 inch AMG multispoke wheels, night package and offroad engineering package, black leather and brown open-pore walnut wood trim," the car dealer's website reads.

The deputy commissioner said the allocation of new vehicles aims to improve service delivery.

"The allocation of the new vehicles, though limited stock, will somewhat enhance our crime-prevention operations, and those vehicles will be distributed accordingly, looking at each region's or office's needs and priorities," Shikwambi said.

The police have in the past said there is a lack of financial resources and vehicles to address Namibia's increasing crime rate.

This is what the budget books of the police's line ministry reveals.

"The target has not been achieved, because of the shortage of skilled manpower, shortage of resources such as serviceable vehicles, shortage of financial resources - no DSA (daily subsistence allowance) for members is a serious handicap on performance and challenges experienced with Covid-19 pandemic," the books read.

"The set target could not be achieved as a total number of 98 639 crimes were reported in comparison to 92 251 in the previous financial year, indicating an increase in the number of crimes reported nationally by 7%," the book further reads.

Police officers have been struggling with vehicles needing repairs for over five years, especially at regional stations.

The Namibian in August reported that Okahandja constituency councillor Bethuel Tjaveondja says a lack of functional police vehicles at the town has hindered the work and efficiency of the station.

The police in the Oshana region have said they are unable to provide effective service to the public due to a lack of vehicles.

In June, Oshana police regional commander commissioner Sakaria Lungameni said officers are at times unable to respond to community calls, as most vehicles are worn out and need to be serviced.

Two years ago, Lungameni's predecessor had the same challenges.

Local daily Informanté has reported that former regional commander commissioner Rauha Amwele said the lack of transport and broken-down vehicles hamper effective execution.

She said the fleet of police vehicles is more than six years old.

MORE PROCUREMENTS

The ministry believes with the procurement of these vehicles the police would have access to 113 additional motor vehicles, three boats, and two trailers.

"This has enabled the ministry to slowly but surely address the challenges of transport and other equipment," deputy minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Witbooi said on Wednesday.

More car purchases are on the ministry's books this year, with the police receiving N$92 million for this purpose.

"Budget provision is made for the police to purchase vehicles in the current 2023/24 financial year, and the police bought 113 vehicles to the amount of N$92 million for border patrol, traffic policing, investigation, crime prevention, public law maintenance and pathology," Shikwambi said.

Witbooi said the police would also receive additional funding for 22 vehicles from the Road Fund Administration (RFA).

Witbooi was speaking at the government's information centre.

"As part of its corporate responsibility, the RFA has made an amount of N$9 593 146,50 available to procure 22 vehicles," she said.