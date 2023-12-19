Southern Africa: Media Practitioners Urged to Enter SADC Media Awards

18 December 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has called on media practitioners to submit their entries for the 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards.

The SADC Media Awards are open to journalists from the SADC Member States for four categories: photo, print, television and radio journalism.

"To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Monday.

The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region.

The awards were established following a decision by the SADC Council of Ministers to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport.

These awards are one of the mechanisms to ensure a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.

The entry form and the 2024 competition rules can be found on the links below:

Entry Form: Entry form-English.docx_0.pdf (gcis.gov.za).

Rules of the Competition: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/2024%20Rules%20of%20Competition%20-ENGLISH.pdf

Entries need to be posted or delivered to Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) or any GCIS office nationwide marked:

MDDA                                                                    GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry                 or               SADC Media Awards Entry

MDDA – 1ST Floor                                                Government Communications

5 St Davids Place                                                  1035 Francis Baard Street

Parktown, Johannesburg                                       Hatfield, Pretoria

2193                                                                       0028

No entries must be submitted later than 29 February 2024.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.