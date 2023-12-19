Morocco Wins Gold in Time Trial At Arab Road Cycling Championships

Casablanca — Moroccan national cycling team on Monday won the gold medal in the team time trial at the Arab Road Racing Championship.

Made up of Achraf Ed-doghmi, Mohcine Al Korji, Adil Al Arbaoui and El-Houssine Sebbahi, the Moroccan team crossed the finish line of the 62km-race in 1h 12 min 41 sec, advancing UAE (1:13.13) and Algerian teams (1:15.50).

The national cycling team is participating, alongside teams from 11 Arab countries, in these championships, held on December 16-23 in Riyadh.

More than 400 cyclists, representing Morocco, Tunisia, UAE, Syria, Bahrain, Libya, Algeria, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, compete in these championships, organized in cooperation with the Arab Cycling Federation under the aegis of the International Cycling Union.