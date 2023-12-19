Tanzania: Premier League Teams Shine in Asfc 2nd Round

DAR ES SALAAM: ELEVEN Premier League teams have marched to the third round of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) after producing victories in their second-round duels.

The competition which is played on a knockout basis has reached an epic phase with each side playing lungs out to make it to the finishing line and battle for the title.

Until now, only four matches in the second round are yet to be played involving Simba against Tembo FC from Tabora at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Young Africans will host Housing FC from Njombe in the city.

Also, Mtibwa Sugar will welcome Nyakagwe FC from Geita at Manungu Complex in Morogoro whereas Kagera Sugar plays Dar City at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

However, the case was different for Tanzania Prisons as they succumbed to a 5-6 post match penalty defeat from TRA Kilimanjaro in a tight match at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya as the latter progressed to the next phase.

For Azam, they cherished a 2-1 win over Alliance to move forward in the competition while Tabora United defeated Monduli Coffee 4-1 at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma to step into the third round.

Geita Gold ousted Singida Cluster 5-0 at Nyankumbu Stadium in Geita as Mashujaa saw off Mbuga FC 3-2 at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma while Namungo hammered Hollywood FC 5-0 at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

KMC won 4-2 in a post-match penalty victory over ACA Eagle at Uhuru Stadium while Coastal Union punished Greenland 2-0 at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga and Singida Fountain Gate picked a 3-0 triumph over Arusha City at Black Rhino Academy in Arusha.

Ihefu eliminated Rospa FC 3-0 at Highland Estates stadium in Mbarali, Mbeya as JKT Tanzania smashed Kurugenzi FC 5-0 at Azam Complex, Dar es Salaam, while Dodoma Jiji produced a slim 1-0 victory over Magereza SC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Also, in other results of the ASFC second round, Cosmopolitan suffered a 1-2 loss from Rhino Rangers, Transit Camp defeated Airport FC 2-0, while Kengold farewelled the competition after a 0-1 upset from Gunners FC.

Similarly, Pan African got eliminated the courtesy of a 1-2 loss to Nyamongo SC while TMA FC recorded a heavy 7-2 triumph over Sharp Lion at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha as Ruvu Shooting suffered a 0-1 nosedive from Mkwajuni FC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Mabao FC moved to ASFC third round following a 2-1 success over Copco FC at Nyamagana venue in Mwanza while Mbeya City booked a slot in the next phase thanks to a 2-0 victory against African Lyon at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.