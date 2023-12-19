Tanzania: Councilors Warned Against Politicising Development Projects

Geita — GEITA: MINISTER of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, has warned ward councilors not to politicize development projects or become an obstacle.

In addition, he criticized councilors for promoting corruption that led to conflicting decisions in the region.

Mr Mchengerwa made the statement at the weekend while speaking to Geita civil servants.

He cited a decision of the Geita district council to privatize an open space (The Maua Garden in Geita town) to an investor, the situation which has led to conflicts among district leaders.

"I urge you to make proper decisions that are for the public interests, this is because sometimes you delay development projects for political reasons," he said.

"Let's work according to the rules and law, let chairman of Geita district council send this message to my fellow councilors to work accordingly," Mr Mchengerwa stated.

He also ordered Geita Regional Commissioner's Office, to submit to him a full detailed report on the saga of the investor about the open space in Geita town council by Wednesday of December 20th, 2023.

"I urge you to make decisions timely and I have directed the Regional Commissioner to bring me the details about the incident of the open space privatization so that I can take action against all those involved."

He urged public servants to work hard as the government is supportive to their rights and entitlements in a view to improve performance and accountability.

On his part, Geita Regional Commissioner Martin Shigella admitted to work on the minister's remarks and directives including the timely submission of the full report on the investor's saga over an approved open space of Geita town.