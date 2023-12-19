Tanzania: Councilors Warned Against Politicising Development Projects

18 December 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida

Geita — GEITA: MINISTER of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, has warned ward councilors not to politicize development projects or become an obstacle.

In addition, he criticized councilors for promoting corruption that led to conflicting decisions in the region.

Mr Mchengerwa made the statement at the weekend while speaking to Geita civil servants.

He cited a decision of the Geita district council to privatize an open space (The Maua Garden in Geita town) to an investor, the situation which has led to conflicts among district leaders.

"I urge you to make proper decisions that are for the public interests, this is because sometimes you delay development projects for political reasons," he said.

"Let's work according to the rules and law, let chairman of Geita district council send this message to my fellow councilors to work accordingly," Mr Mchengerwa stated.

He also ordered Geita Regional Commissioner's Office, to submit to him a full detailed report on the saga of the investor about the open space in Geita town council by Wednesday of December 20th, 2023.

"I urge you to make decisions timely and I have directed the Regional Commissioner to bring me the details about the incident of the open space privatization so that I can take action against all those involved."

He urged public servants to work hard as the government is supportive to their rights and entitlements in a view to improve performance and accountability.

On his part, Geita Regional Commissioner Martin Shigella admitted to work on the minister's remarks and directives including the timely submission of the full report on the investor's saga over an approved open space of Geita town.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.