Tanzania: Tanga City Popular Park Reopens After Renovation

Tanga — TANGA: AHEAD of Christmas on next Monday, the Tanga City Council has reopened Jamhuri Park, a popular amusement park locally known as Forodhani, following the conclusion of 1.8bn/- park redevelopment project.

The project was executed by the City Council with financial support from the Botnar Foundation.

According to a statement issued by the City Council and signed by Musa Laban, Acting Head of the Government Communications Unit, the renovation work has been completed, and the project has already been handed over to the City Council.

The park was opened for use effective December 16 and that various products and entertainment will be available at the park.

He was also quoted as saying that the official opening of the sumptuous modern park, whose redevelopment began last year, would be scheduled at a later date.

According to Patrick Waziri, Botnar Foundation's Program Coordinator, the project is one of 11 major projects within Botnar Foundation's Tanga Yetu initiative.

Tanga City is one of the cities picked for the Our City Initiative worldwide, which is supported by Fondation Botnar.

The TangaYetu Initiative assists Tanga in its efforts to become a young people-centered city by facilitating partnership development, shaping policy and governance, gathering data and information, assisting with capacity building and transformation through technology, and encouraging local ownership of programming and implementation.

Its aim, he explained, is to work in collaboration with children and youth to promote their health and wellbeing.

The initiative's main domains include access and quality of social services; data/information technology and innovation; resilient urban systems; accountability and infrastructures (open space, road safety, etc.); skills, jobs, and income.

"The initiative's objectives include but are not limited to improving access and quality of social and other related services (health, education, social welfare, etc.); promoting skills development, innovation, and entrepreneurship; and securing jobs and income."

According to Waziri, the co-creation design technique was utilized to develop Machingas' markets in several regions, including Dodoma, Arusha, Tunduma, and Mwanza.

The project will benefit 50 youths by providing them with a space in the park to run small businesses.

"More than 10 service providers stand to benefit from the established infrastructures including pavilions, toilets, restaurants, kids' play area, advertisement boards and so on," he said.

The project is projected to improve city revenue by luring more city residents to the park than ever before.

The park will also provide room for exercise, which Waziri believes is more vital for improving the city's health.

Tanga Regional Chairman Rajab Abdulrahman Abdallah, who visited the park a month ago, asked the city to create more amusement parks to provide space for young people to visit and conduct business, as well as an attraction for visitors from outside the region.

"This should be one of the brands that the city should work hard to sell." "Construct more parks like this in other parts of the city," he encouraged.