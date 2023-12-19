Tanzania: Govt Stresses Commitment to Complete Road Projects

Mwanza — MWANZA: THE government has stressed its commitment to fully implement the construction of transport infrastructures in the country to facilitate development activities for the people and the nation as a whole.

Works Minister Innocent Bashungwa made the remark in Magu district when addressing residents during the contract signing ceremony for construction of 70-metre bridge (Magu-Mahaha) and the 2.3 km road linking the bridge.

He said the government led by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has endorsed 11.4bn/- to Magu district for the construction of the permanent Sukuma Bridge and the road connecting to it during the period of 18 months in accordance with the contract.

Likewise, he praised President Samia for her love to Magu residents, saying despite that many places still have high demand of road construction projects, she has been also giving priority to Magu district.

He assured Magu legislator, Mr Boniventure Kiswaga, that the government will construct another new bridge in Magu district that will connect Mwanza and Mara regions, noting that a contractor is at the site conducting architectural design.

"The government is on track to complete the architectural work, the old bridge will only be used for emergency uses," he said, urging regional and district commissioners in the country to protect the road signs in their areas to avoid being vandalised.

On his part, Mr Kiswaga called on the government to rebuild the big Bridge in Magu district to enable vehicles including buses to pass in two lanes.

The Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROAD) Chief executive Officer Engineer Mohamed Besta said the detailed design of the bridge and the connecting road was carried out from 2021-2021 by Advanced Engineering Solutions Ltd Tanzania.