Rwanda: Inside BioNTech's First Vaccine Manufacturing Plant in Africa

BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, on Monday, December 18, launched a new modular vaccine plant in Rwanda for the manufacturing of mRNA vaccines.

The development is a major boost for Rwanda and Africa in the fight against Covid-19 and future pandemics, and reflects a growing recognition of the need for vaccine equity.

The modular factory set up in partnership with the Rwandan government is the first of its kind on the continent. Before the launch, The New Times had a tour of the plant which is located at Kigali Special Economic Zone, in Masoro, Kicukiro District.

The facility consists of a main building, which includes a hall dedicated to BioNTainers (facilities designed for manufacturing various mRNA-based vaccines), serving as the focal point of the structure. It also houses a warehouse, a wastewater treatment room, a water treatment room, IT rooms, quality control labs, and offices.

Supporting structures include a canteen building for staff welfare, a technical building for electricity, a security guard house, a small powerhouse for Rwanda Energy Group (REG) to supply electricity, and a hydraulic building resembling an underwater structure, containing a water tank to meet the facility's water needs.

According to Ange Iradukunda, the Project Manager for construction at BioNTech Rwanda, approximately 250,000 cubic yards of soil were removed to level the ground.

"We are still under construction and planning to finish the setup and the technical installation of the BioNTainers by the end of 2024," stated Iradukunda, who joined BioNTech in October 2022.

Gisele Uwase, the Human Resources Manager at BioNTech Rwanda, joined the company in September 2022, serving as one of the pioneers in Rwanda. Her responsibilities include recruiting future pioneers, as well as training and enhancing capabilities within the team.

The facility "currently" employs 20 individuals with diverse knowledge and expertise, working across various departments such as manufacturing, engineering, science and technology, supply chain, and procurement. In addition to Rwandan staff, colleagues from countries such as Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and Kenya contribute to the team.

Uwase said the plan is for BioNTech to have around 100 employees by the time operations commence in Rwanda.

Building the capabilities of the team is important for the success of the project as BioNTech is pioneering mRNA vaccine manufacturing in Africa, said Uwase.

"Currently, 19 of our colleagues completed what we call fundamental knowledge of mRNA vaccine production, which is actually built in four modules: vaccine production, chemistry, microbiology, and mRNA vaccine production. With this knowledge, our teams will be equipped with the relevant capabilities for them to be able to perform," she explained.

Uwase said the BioNTech Rwanda staff dedicates time in Germany with their colleagues in the same work stream to ensure they are well-equipped with essential knowledge, understand the process, and have the opportunity to observe the prototypes.

Describing the project as a pivotal moment for Rwanda and its participants, Uwase underscored the importance of BioNTech's selection and highlighted the chance for Rwandans to contribute to the milestone.

"As a Rwandan, working for BioNTech is really a source of pride for me. It's a project that really makes me happy to be part of," said Uwase.

"As we saw during Covid-19, the vaccines took a long period of time to get to Africa. BioNTech being here and able to produce the vaccines that are required in Africa, produced in Africa by Africans and for Africa, is really a project that everybody will be happy to be part of."

