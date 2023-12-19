Rwandan Gospel Singers to Host a Night of Worship in Phoenix, U.S.A

Renowned Rwandan gospel artistes are set to end the year and start 2024 in the presence of God through a concert expected on Saturday, December 30 at La Princesa hall, Phoenix.

Organised by Afrohub Entertainment, a Phoenix-based Rwandan entertainment company, the concert will be headlined by Adrien Misigaro, Tumaini Byinshi, Patient Bizimana, Serge Iyamuremye, Aime Frank and John B Singleton.

Among other performers are True Promises and Live-Lyve band. Renowned Rwandan model Jay Rwanda will host this night of worship. Doors will open at 4pm.

According to Ernesto Ugeziwe, the CEO of Afrohub and former showbiz journalist at Magic FM, Afrohub exclusively organized secular events throughout 2023 but opted to organise a gospel show at the end of the year, expressing gratitude as another year starts.

"As the year concludes, individuals express gratitude to God. In light of global conflicts that took place this year and personal struggles, we aimed to support them through a concert. Although our initial vision for a much bigger event with numerous artistes didn't materialize, this year's headliners are truly exceptional," said Ernesto.

He added that the concert will run under the theme found in Psalms 124, "if the Lord had not been on our side when people attacked us, they would have swallowed us alive when their anger flared against us; the flood would have engulfed us, the torrent would have swept over us, the raging waters would have swept us away."