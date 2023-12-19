Rwanda Among Potential UFC Africa Destinations

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has unveiled the prospect of hosts its first-ever UFC Africa events, with Rwanda being considered among potential destination.

The development comes as part of plans to expand UFC events to new locations worldwide, with Africa being considered the next stop.

During a press conference following the conclusion of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington on Saturday, December 16, confirmed this development.

UFC president Dana White said the body is strongly considering shifting the events in African cities with Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa being their target locations in the first place.

"You know, my long-term goal is to really plant some roots there like we're doing in Mexico, like we did in China. Nigeria and Rwanda were the two places we were talking about," White said in post-fight press conference on Saturday night, December 16.

"The three places: South Africa, Nigeria and Rwanda," the former UFC fighter emphasized.

Africa is home to UFC stars with Nigeria leading the way with the likes of Sodiq Yusuff, Usman Kamaru, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Israel Adesanya who lost a fight against Brazil's Alex Pereira during the UFC 281 fight held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, United States.

South African Dricus du Plessis, is also among emerging UFC stars.

All these athletes are walking in the footsteps of Cameroon's UFC icon Francis Ngannou, one of Africa's most decorated mixed martial artists (MMA).

Talks of UFC Africa have been in motion for over a year or so, with a timeframe set for late 2023, the earliest. It remains uncertain if the UFC would hold a 'Fight Night' event or a pay-per-view for its planned Africa debut.