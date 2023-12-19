Rwanda: French Prosecutors Seek 30-Year Jail Term for Genocide Suspect Munyemana

French prosecutors have called for a 30-year prison sentence for Sostherne Munyemana, a key figure in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, particularly in Tumba, Southern province.

Munyemana faces five charges, including genocide, complicity in genocide crimes, complicity in crimes against humanity, and participation in preparing genocide. His trial, ongoing at the Cour d'assises de Paris since November 14, is set to conclude on December 19.

The prosecution presented their case during a session on December 18, citing multiple reasons for the requested sentence. They highlighted Munyemana's perplexing defenses, including justifying imprisoning individuals to disclose killers' hiding spots.

Additionally, they pointed to Munyemana's endorsement of the government and army, despite their involvement in murders, as seen in his signature on a letter by MDR scholars. His attendance at meetings where violence was encouraged against the alleged enemy was also highlighted.

The prosecution emphasized Munyemana's active role in spreading rumors that incited violence and his influential position as a respected intellectual, doctor, and university professor, amplifying the impact of his statements.

Moreover, they referenced Munyemana's admission of involvement in the security sector committee, acknowledging awareness of neighborhood patrols and their activities.

Witness testimony from Laurien Ntezimana clarified the true purpose of patrols and barriers, revealing their use not as defense but as means to capture and execute Tutsis. Ntezimana labeled committee members like Munyemana as "Insiders" actively involved in planning and executing killings.

The prosecution concluded by emphasizing the evidence presented, underscoring the need for a punishment that values human life. They highlighted the contradiction between Munyemana's role as a lifesaver and his direct involvement in their destruction.